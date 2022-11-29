Mostly Cloudy; COLD

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After some scattered morning snow showers we will see a modest break before the next system rolls into the Pacific NW. Under mostly cloudy skies highs will only reach the mid 30's. Southerly winds will stay fairly light through the morning and then start to pick up this afternoon. A south wind at 10-15 mph tonight will gust as high as 25 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 20's with a 30% chance of snow showers.

With high rising into the low to mid 40's, Wednesday will include mixed showers pretty much all day. That will turn to snow showers Wednesday night when low drop back into the 20's. Cold temperatures return Thursday and they will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. There will be a chance of snow showers into Saturday night. We go through Sunday and into next week under partly cloudy skies, but the cold temperatures will be staying with us.

By the way...Mt. Bachelor is expecting 10-20" of fresh snow between now and Wednesday night, with more to come for the rest of the week. They are slated to open tomorrow, Wednesday, November 30, and it looks like they will start the season in grand shape.

