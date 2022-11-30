A new wintery system

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The next cold, wet winter storm system moves in today, bringing mixed showers through the day and snow overnight. We start out ahead of the cold front, so highs will be in the low to mid 40's. As the front approaches, our southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, with some areas seeing gusts as high as 30-45 mph. Look for snow tonight, with lows in the mid-teens to mid 20's and much gentler southerly winds.

Mt. Bachelor opens today and should receive over a foot of snow in the next 24-36 hours, with more to come through the rest of the week. This storm will worsen driving conditions in the Cascades, as well. Chains or traction tires are required on all mountain roads this morning. Santiam Pass could receive as much as 2-3 feet of snow between now and late Friday.

Much colder air will invade the region, so plan on highs cooling into the 30's and lows in the teens and 20's for the rest of the week. A chance of snow showers will stay with us Saturday night. Despite clearing skies Sunday and into next week, we will see these cold temperatures staying with us.

