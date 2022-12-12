Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 7:57 AM

Icy Roads and School Closures

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Redmond Schools: CLOSED

Crook County Schools: CLOSED

COCC (All Campuses): CLOSED

Culver Schools: CLOSED

Jefferson County 509J Schools: CLOSED

While we are expecting some partial clearing today, we do begin with spots of ice and some snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezes will stay light out of the north. Daytime highs, however, do not warm up much. We will top out in the mid 30's. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens with light southerly winds.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week, but we will be staying very cold. Highs will be in the mid 20's to low 30's and overnight lows will be in the single digits to low teens. These cold conditions are expected to last right through the coming weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content