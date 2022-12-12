Icy Roads and School Closures

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Redmond Schools: CLOSED

Crook County Schools: CLOSED

COCC (All Campuses): CLOSED

Culver Schools: CLOSED

Jefferson County 509J Schools: CLOSED

While we are expecting some partial clearing today, we do begin with spots of ice and some snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezes will stay light out of the north. Daytime highs, however, do not warm up much. We will top out in the mid 30's. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens with light southerly winds.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week, but we will be staying very cold. Highs will be in the mid 20's to low 30's and overnight lows will be in the single digits to low teens. These cold conditions are expected to last right through the coming weekend.

