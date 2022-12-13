Clearer; Staying Cold

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are off to a clear and cold start this morning, with many experiencing some patchy freezing fog. Skies will stay mostly sunny today, but we will also stay cold. Highs will only reach the mid 30's with calm winds. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and we will see cold temperatures staying with us. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will remain calm.

A northerly flow for the next few days will be keeping us cold, despite seeing plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 30's under mostly sunny skies right through Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into single digits with those at upper elevations getting down around zero degrees. A few extra clouds will build in Sunday, but we are not expecting snow showers until Sunday night into Monday. Even then, the snowfall is not expected to be very heavy.

