Some Sunshine and Cold

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We settle in on the back side of a major winter storm today, so our skies will stay mostly sunny, but we will stay cold. Patchy morning, freezing fog will clear and highs will be in the low to mid 30's. A light NW breeze today will become light and variable tonight. Skies will become partly cloudy, but we are not expecting any more snow. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens.

These cold, but fair conditions will stay with us right into the coming weekend. It won't be until Sunday that we start to see the cloud cover begin to thicken. That process will continue through Monday. We will see a chance of snow showers monday night and then some scattered mixed showers through Tuesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

