Mostly Sunny and Colder After AM Fog

Fairly widespread freezing fog in the morning will take much of the morning to clear and then leave us under mostly sunny skies. Despite the sun, we just don't warm up much. Highs will be in the low 30's and winds for most will remain calm. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, but we are not expecting any precipitation. Lows will be near zero into the low teens and winds stay calm.

Our cloud cover will vary from completely sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend. Daytime highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30's; a little warmer, but still below average. As the clouds thicken Monday we will see highs in the upper 30's. A chance of snow showers will settle in Monday night. With highs in the mid 30's to low 40's, we will live with a chance of mixed showers during the day and snow showers at night right through the middle of next week.

