Sunny and cold

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

That northerly flow of Arctic air that has kept us so cold will keep us cold once again today, despite seeing plenty of sunshine. Highs today will be in the low 30's, with light and variable breezes. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and we will stay dry. There will be no snow tonight, but we could see some more patchy freezing fog by morning. SE breezes will be gentle and lows will be in single digits to mid-teens.

Saturday will be modestly warmer, under mostly sunny skies. Skies become partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the mid 30's. Clouds will continue to thicken Monday and we will be staying cold. A very slight warming trend will follow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 40's. A chance of nighttime snow showers and daytime mixed showers will stay with us through much of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!