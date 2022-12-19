Staying cold

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to cold temperatures under partly cloudy skies. We are expecting those clouds to thicken throughout the day, with some areas developing a slight chance of some late day snow showers. Winds for most will remain light and variable through the day, turning calm tonight. Lows tonight will be scattered through the teens.

Tuesday, we will start with a chance of snow showers that will turn to a chance of mixed showers as highs reach the upper 30's. Temperatures will dip into the 20's at night, so look for a chance of snow showers much of the night. Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday, and Wednesday night lows will drop to zero degrees and below. Thursday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with highs only reaching the mid-teens and overnight lows in the single digits down to below zero. This is also when we will see more snow showers that will last until Friday morning. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40's for the weekend, so we can expect a chance of rain showers through Christmas Day.

