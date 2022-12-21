FRIGID TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After some light rain and snow showers overnight, we have seen some partial clearing this morning. While we will get some sunshine today, this day will be marked by some very rapid cooling. Many are seeing their daytime highs early this morning. Highs will be in the mid 30's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be near zero, with gentle NW breezes.

We will have an increasing chance of snow through Thursday and Thursday night, the coldest day of the week. Highs will be in the mid-teens and lows will be in the single digits, with some dropping below zero. Friday, we will warm into the mid to upper 30's, so we may see some morning snow turning to mixed showers with sleet. We will warm into the mid to upper 40's for the Christmas weekend. We are likely to be wet, but it will be in the form of rain, not snow for Christmas Day. Showers will stay with us into next week, as highs top out in the low 50's.

