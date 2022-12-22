COLD; more snow

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

This day will be most noted by its very cold temperatures, and to that we will add some snowfall. Highs will be in the middle teens and northerly breezes will reach 5-10 mph. Be aware that wind chill and icy conditions will both be factors today. More snow is likely tonight as lows dip well into single digits, with some upper elevations dropping below zero. Winds out of the NW are expected at 5-10 mph.

Friday marks the beginning of a warmup, but we can still expect a wintry mix all day. By Saturday, we will see highs in the mid 40's, and Christmas Day will top out close to 50. Precipitation both days will come in the form of rain. Highs will peak Tuesday in the low to mid 50's and we will live with a chance of rain showers through the middle of the week.

