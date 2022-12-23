SLEET TURNS TO RAIN

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a very cold and icy morning, today will mark the beginning of a warming trend. Sleet and freezing rain start the day after which we will see highs reach the mid 30's to low 40's. Southerly winds will remain light for most with some seeing gusts to 10-20 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be in the 20's. Southerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph.

Rain showers will be scattered across the region pretty much all day Saturday with highs in the mid 40's. Sunday, Christmas Day, will see mostly cloudy skies, but we will get a break from the showers. Highs will be close to 50 degrees. We will live with a chance of showers all next week. Highs will start in the low 50's and cool to the low to mid 40's by Thursday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!