Mixed showers on the way

We are waking up to patchy freezing fog and partly cloudy skies, but expecting those clouds to thicken and deliver snow and rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. SE winds pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph. SE winds will stay gusty tonight. Showers are expected until about midnight, then skies turn mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's.

The rest of the week and through the weekend will be warmer, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40's. Lows will be down around freezing and a bit below. We will see some more showers late Thursday into Thursday night. Skies become partly cloudy Friday. Rain showers during the day and snow showers overnight are expected through the coming weekend. We will see a chance of scattered showers carry us into the middle of next week.

