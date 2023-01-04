Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:09 AM

Mixed showers on the way

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to patchy freezing fog and partly cloudy skies, but expecting those clouds to thicken and deliver snow and rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. SE winds pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph. SE winds will stay gusty tonight. Showers are expected until about midnight, then skies turn mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's.

The rest of the week and through the weekend will be warmer, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40's. Lows will be down around freezing and a bit below. We will see some more showers late Thursday into Thursday night. Skies become partly cloudy Friday. Rain showers during the day and snow showers overnight are expected through the coming weekend. We will see a chance of scattered showers carry us into the middle of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content