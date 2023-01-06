Storm after storm

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a partly cloudy and mild morning, we will see our clouds thicken this afternoon and deliver a chance of some scattered rain showers this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Sustained southerly winds will reach 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Mostly cloudy skies tonight will yield a 30% chance of scattered mixed showers. SE winds at 10-20 mph will stay gusty all night.

We should be prepared for wind-driven showers all weekend as the next two fronts pass through the Pacific NW. With highs in the mid to upper 40's, it will be rain showers during the day, and with lows dipping to freezing and a little below, expect snow showers overnight. Highs will be close to 50 Monday. That is when we are looking for our heaviest rainfall. These mild temperatures and a chance of mixed showers will stay with us right through the middle of next week.

If you are considering travel into California this weekend, you may want to reconsider those plans. Coastal and inland flash floods are quite possible and the Sierra Nevada mountains could see as much as six feet of snow by Monday evening.



