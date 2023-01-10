Short break; more snow coming

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a clear, mild start to the day, we can expect to see the clouds thicken quickly and deliver some mixed showers through the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and SE winds will pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, but the showers will taper off by midnight. Winds will turn gentle out of the north and lows will be in the mid to upper 20's.

After the break in the showers Wednesday morning, more rain is likely in the afternoon and through the night. Temperatures will stay mild enough for most to keep rain overnight. Only upper elevations will see some snow mix in. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 50's. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday and Thursday night. Rain showers will pick up again Friday and a chance of rain and snow will stay with us through the weekend into Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!