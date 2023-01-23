Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:09 AM

Mostly sunny; average highs and lows

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a clear, cold night, we will see a few thin clouds push through the region. Under mostly sunny skies, our daytime highs will warm to around our average of 45 degrees. Light and variable breezes will take on a southerly motion and stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will stay light out of the south tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's.

This work week looks like it will be pretty pleasant. Skies will vary between sunny and mostly sunny. Highs through the middle of the week will be in the mid to upper 40's. We will warm into the low to mid 50's Thursday and Friday. There will be some rapid cooling for the weekend, however. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40's. We will cool to the low to mid 30's under mostly cloudy skies Sunday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content