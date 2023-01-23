Mostly sunny; average highs and lows

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a clear, cold night, we will see a few thin clouds push through the region. Under mostly sunny skies, our daytime highs will warm to around our average of 45 degrees. Light and variable breezes will take on a southerly motion and stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will stay light out of the south tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's.

This work week looks like it will be pretty pleasant. Skies will vary between sunny and mostly sunny. Highs through the middle of the week will be in the mid to upper 40's. We will warm into the low to mid 50's Thursday and Friday. There will be some rapid cooling for the weekend, however. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40's. We will cool to the low to mid 30's under mostly cloudy skies Sunday.

