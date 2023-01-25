Another Fair Day

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure that has gained some strength will keep us sunny and mild for the next couple days. We may see a thin cloud or two today, but plan on plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40's. Light and variable breezes will be with us all day and then turn light out of the south tonight. Skies will stay clear tonight helping lows drop to the mid-teens to mid 20's.

Thursday looks to be the fairest day of the week. Sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 50's along with gentle breezes out of the south at 5-10 mph. Friday will mark the beginning of some change. A few more clouds will build in and temperatures will return to normal levels. Skies become mostly cloudy Friday night. With highs cooling to the mid 30's to low 40's Saturday, we will see a 30% chance of snow showers through the day and into Sunday morning. This brief bout of snow showers will be followed by some clearing skies and a very cold body of air. Skies become partly cloudy Sunday, but highs only reach the low 20's. Overnight lows will drop to the low single digits and below zero for some. Sunny skies Monday will include highs in the teens and lows down near zero. Clouds will thicken Tuesday and we will remain cold.

