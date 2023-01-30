SUNNY AND COLD

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a very sunny, cold day yesterday we can expect more sunshine today, with highs that are a bit warmer. Thermometers will top out in the low 30's, with light winds generally out of the south. A few late day clouds will gather, and that cloud cover will thicken overnight. We are not expecting any more snow. Lows will drop into the single digits and teens. SE breezes will pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us for the rest of the week, but we are not expecting any precipitation until Sunday. The cold will break, so today will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us in the upper 40's to low 50's by Wednesday. We will stay in the mid to upper 40's through the end of the week, with highs expected to hit 50 Saturday. We will stay in the upper 40's Sunday, but we can also look forward to some scattered mixed showers.

