Partly cloudy; a little breezy

After waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning, we will see a pretty fair day that will be a bit on the breezy side. Skies will stay partly cloudy and daytime highs will reach the low to mid 40's. Westerly breezes will reach 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20+ mph. Those winds will become much gentler out of the south tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's.

Conditions will stay a little breezy Tuesday as a weak front makes its way through our region. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's and we will see a 20% chance of some scattered showers. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of the work week. Wednesday will be a little cooler, but the rest of the week will see highs in the low 50's. Right now, the weekend looks pretty good. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day and mostly cloudy at night. We will see highs around 50 degrees and lows in the 20's.

