COLDER; Scattered snow showers

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After a blustery, snowy day Tuesday, we can look forward to another one today. A chance of snow showers will stay with us all day, with highs that only reach the low 30's. Northerly breezes will be gentler, at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will dip to single digits and the low teens. Winds will shift to the NW at 5-15 mph.  

We will get a break between snow showers this evening, but they will return around midnight and stay with us through the day Thursday. Look for colder temperatures Thursday, with highs in the teens to low 20's. Lows will be in the single digits to below zero. We will see some clearing Friday, but we will stay cold. We are expecting sunny skies Saturday and some scattered mixed showers Sunday as highs rise back to the low 40's. Look for more clearing into next week. 

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

