COLD TODAY; FAIRER THIS WEEKEND

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We are waking up to wind-driven snow showers for many, so visibility is down. With some snow pack on the roads, the morning commute may be a bit difficult. Skies will gradually clear today, but we are not going to warm up. Highs will be in the upper teens to mid 20's. Northerly winds will back off to 5-10 mph. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will drop to single digits and near zero. Winds will become light and variable. 

Sunny skies saturday will be accompanied by highs in the mid 40's and se winds at 5-10 mph. The next brief system will bring some snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Skies will become partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30's. We will go into next week with a variable cloud cover, highs in the low to mid 40's and lows in the upper teens to low 20's. 

