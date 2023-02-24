Winter weather advisory, more snow in places as frigid temperatures warm

The return of blue skies is very welcome, but the recent winter storm has left many of our roads slick and icy, slowing travel and causing accidents and road closures throughout the state.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Deschutes County, focusing on the east slopes of the Cascades, in the southern and western regions of the county. It's in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Sisters and La Pine are expected to be the hardest hit with continuing weather. More snow is expected along the crest, less so on the eastern slopes. Continued winds are also likely with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. This will further decrease visibility, so be sure to plan ahead.

The low pressure system off the coast between Portland and Seattle has moved away, and taken some of the worst of the winter weather with it.

The high pressure system far out in the Pacific Ocean is still pushing some winds and cloud coverage towards the coast, and we will continue to feel linger effects for the next couple days.

We are unseasonably cold for this time in February. While winter weather is expected, the frigid temperatures we’ve been dealing with are lower than expected.

Not as bad as the record low from last year, however, when temperatures got as low as -6 degrees. Something to be thankful for!

In more good news, tonight’s lows are expected to be slightly warmer than yesterday’s, as we gear up for a bit of sunshine and warmer temperatures on Saturday.

We’ll see mid to high 40s throughout the region on Saturday. But do remember the late-Saturday winter weather advisory, with possible snow and the south and west, and intense winds throughout could keep visibility low and travel dangerous.

Warmer days are on the horizon as we look ahead to next week. We’re looking at spotty sunshine throughout through the week, just some light cloud cover. Temperatures should remain consistent, in the low to mid 40s as well.

There's a slight chance of continued precipitation on Sunday and the early part of next week before that clears up later in the week.

