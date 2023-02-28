Current storm breaks up tonight

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A slow-moving winter storm system making its way south along the coast is giving us some snow this morning, and we will live with a chance of snow showers all day. Drivers, be aware of winter driving conditions all over Central Oregon this morning. Today's highs will be scattered through the 30's. Westerly winds will pick up to a gusty 10-15 mph. Snow showers will taper off this evening and skies become mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the teens and westerly winds will back off to 5-10 mph.

We will vacillate between mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies for the rest of the work week. Despite seeing more sunshine, we will be stay below average, with highs in the low to mid 40's. Clouds will thicken a bit Saturday and we will see a slight chance of more snow showers through the day and into Saturday night. Look for mostly cloudy skies after midnight, with additional clearing expected Sunday. We will carry colder temperatures into next week.



