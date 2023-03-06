Staying chilly

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Many are waking up to blowing snow and slick roads this morning, so give yourself some extra time to deal with all of this. We will see some partial clearing through the day, but snow showers will return this evening. Highs will be in the mid 30's to around 40 degrees. SW winds to be gentle at 5-10 mph. Southerly winds will stay gentle tonight .Snow showers will taper off by midnight and lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's.

We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30's, with gentle southerly breezes. We may see some light snow showers Tuesday night, but they won't last long. Temperatures will begin to warm a bit around Thursday. The snow level will begin to rise and we will see a chance of mixed showers through the end of the work week. Scattered mixed showers will stay with us through the coming weekend. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!