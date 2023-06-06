GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are looking at another warm, sunny day today as we anticipate some change going through mid-week. Highs will reach the mid 80's once again today. Northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph for much of the day and then pick up slightly going into this evening. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with breezes becoming light and variable after midnight. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

A slow-moving low pressure center now over central California will be responsible for pulling some moisture in over our warm temperatures. That will develop into a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will start Wednesday and continue through Friday night. It will also bring a cool down to the region. Highs will be around 80 Thursday and in the mid 70's Friday. This activity will break up and we will see mid to upper 70's Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Skies become sunny Sunday with highs in the low 80's. These pleasant conditions will carry us into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!