The big story this morning is that the Air Quality Alert has been extended through 11:00 pm Tuesday. That simply means that the smoky haze that has been with us for the past few days is likely to stay with us for a few more. Apart from the smoke, we will see sunny skies today with highs in the mid 80's. NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph this afternoon. It will stay breezy through the evening with winds becoming light and variable after midnight.

We are anticipating sunny skies to stay with us for the next several days. Until firefighters can contain the wildfires, the bedrock fire in particular, we will have smoke in the air to varying degrees. Highs will stay in the mid 80's through the weekend and into Monday. Highs will warm into the low 90's for the rest of next week.

Hello, Central Oregon...please permit me a little post-script...

I can't thank you enough for inviting me into your homes for the past 24 years. You have all become good friends and family! I will miss everything about this job, EXCEPT that early alarm clock! Cheryl and I love Central Oregon, so I look forward to seeing you around town. Please stop and say hello!

