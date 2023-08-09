Warm and breezy through mid-week

Hello, Central Oregon! Weather today and for the next few days is expected to be relatively unexciting, with warm dry conditions on the way, as well as some wind.

We are still affected by some smoke from the Bedrock Fire, but the NWS and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have pulled down the air quality alert for now, Actual air quality continues to shift from good to moderately unhealthy so there is still a chance that we will see another alert.

Winds are light and to north and northwest this morning but should pick up speed and begin blowing northwest to southeast at 10-15 mph by this evening. Some areas may see gusts up to 20 mph.

Mostly clear skies are headed your way today and likely into the weekend. Highs today will be in the 80s and overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s, and these conditions should persist all week. On Thursday, a small cold front will make its way through and may make things just a few degrees cooler, but this should be short-lived, as we nearly reach 90-degree temperatures again by next week.

