Spring-Like Skiing This Week

The slow advance of a high pressure center will keep very fair conditions in the Cascades. We may see a few thin clouds over the mountains for the next several days, but there is no snow in the forecast until Monday. Even then it is just a slight chance. Sunny skies will prevail until then and highs at Mt. Bachelor's lodge will reach around 50 degrees by Thursday. The following cool down will be slow and highs won't get back to freezing until Monday. Mountain roads will remain in good shape, but you must carry chains or traction tires, and watch for spots of ice.