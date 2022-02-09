No New Snow For Awhile

Strengthening high pressure that moves closer to the region will mean very fair days on the mountain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's at Mt. Bachelor's lodge, except for Thursday when they reach the low to mid 50's. You may see a few thin clouds in the sky over the next few days, but there is no snow in the forecast until Monday. Even then, it is only a slight chance under partly cloudy skies. Mountain roads will be in good shape, but do watch for spots of ice and you must carry chains or traction tires.