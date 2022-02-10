Spring Skiing! What?

The high pressure ridge bringing such unseasonably warm conditions to Central Oregon this week will also bring fair conditions to the mountains. Mt. Bachelor will see highs in the mid 50's today and in the mid 40's through the weekend. Clouds will thicken Sunday night a deliver a chance of snow showers that will turn to a likelihood of snow through much of Monday. This will break up late Monday and leave the slopes under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the middle of next week.