Fair Days Before The Storm

Mt. Bachelor will see a split ticket over the weekend like the rest of Central Oregon. Very fair days will last through Saturday then the next system will press in Saturday night. 3-7" of fresh snow will fall between Saturday night and Sunday. More snow is expected to fall through Tuesday. Clearing skies from Tuesday night on will be accompanied by very cold temperatures through the middle of next week. Expect to see winter driving conditions in the Cascades during this period, as well.