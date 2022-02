It will be cold and windy on the mountain again today, but we will see some clearing tonight. Highs will reach the upper 20's to mid 30's Friday and Saturday under sunny to mostly sunny skies. The next system pushes in Saturday night and fresh snowfall is likely from then right through the middle of next week. This morning you have to carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads, but be prepared for mountain driving conditions to worsen with this next storm.