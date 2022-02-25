A fair couple days

Friday and Saturday will be very fair on the mountain. The next system will push in Saturday night with wind-driven snow. Windy conditions will continue Sunday and Monday as 3-5 inches of snow are added to the bases. More snow is likely well through the middle of next week. Daytime highs will be in the mid 20's to low 30's and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's. Mountain driving conditions will begin to worsen as early as Saturday night. Right now, you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads.