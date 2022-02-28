More Snow!

Highs on the mountain will be in the mid to upper 30's so mixed showers are expected into tonight when lows dip to about freezing. Temperatures will be mild again Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday is when we see colder temperatures and the heaviest snowfall. A chance of snow will carry us through the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. Driving conditions on the mountain roads are ok this morning, but be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains for the next several days.