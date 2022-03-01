Rain turns to snow

This current system starts out mild for all of our resorts. Highs will be in the low 40's, so we can expect mixed showers at Mt. Bachelor for the day. Temperatures will cool quickly and rain will turn to snow tonight. 3-9" of fresh snow are expected to accumulate by Thursday morning. This will be a wind-driven snow for the next couple days. A chance of snow showers will stay with the mountains, off and on right through the coming weekend. Be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains for the next several days.