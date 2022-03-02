Skip to Content
Snow Report
By
Published 8:26 AM

More Snow Coming

This warm, wet system has taken its toll on the bases at all of our resorts, but over the next couple days a cooling trend will help that situation. Mt. Bachelor will see highs in the mid to upper 30's today along with some very gusty SW winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures begin to drop tonight and mixed showers will turn to snow tonight. A few inches of fresh snow are expected over the next few days. We can expect mountain driving conditions to worsen with all of this snow.

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21.

