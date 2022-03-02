More Snow Coming

This warm, wet system has taken its toll on the bases at all of our resorts, but over the next couple days a cooling trend will help that situation. Mt. Bachelor will see highs in the mid to upper 30's today along with some very gusty SW winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures begin to drop tonight and mixed showers will turn to snow tonight. A few inches of fresh snow are expected over the next few days. We can expect mountain driving conditions to worsen with all of this snow.