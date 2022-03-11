Fair day; more snow coming

Skies will stay partly cloudy over Mt. Bachelor today and highs will reach the low 40's. Enjoy this fair day, as storm activity moves in quickly tomorrow. Clouds will thicken Saturday and bring wind-driven snow showers. From Saturday night to Sunday night, the mountain will see 6-12" of fresh snow added to the base. Mountain driving conditions are fine now (watch for spots of ice; carry chains or traction tires), but watch for them to worsen quickly with the advance of this next storm.