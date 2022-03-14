Skip to Content
Snow Report
More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.

Bob Shaw

