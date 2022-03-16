Skip to Content
Nice Additions; Next Snow Friday Night

The mountains have seen some nice additions to their bases over the last couple days. Highs at Mt. Bachelor will be in the low to mid 30's under clearing skies today. A variable cloud cover will be over the mountain Thursday and Friday, but no more snow is expected until Friday night. Snow showers Saturday will taper off Sunday. After a chance of mixed showers Monday, skies will clear Tuesday. Carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads and be prepared to see icy conditions.

Bob Shaw

