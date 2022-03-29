Beautiful Day At Mt. Bachelor!

There has been no new snow in the Cascades and the resorts are waking up to nice, clear skies this morning. Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs at Mt. Bachelor in the upper 30's to low 40's. A weak system moving in tonight will deliver a 30% chance of snow showers Wednesday into Wednesday night. That will be followed by a string of pleasant days with mostly sunny skies with highs from the low 30's to low 40's. More snow is expected beginning Sunday later in the day.