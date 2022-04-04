It is snowing in the mountains now and Mt. Bachelor is expecting to see an accumulation of 14-24" of fresh snow over the next 24 hours. This will be a wind driven snow as SW winds pick up to 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. This will seriously reduce visibility both on the slopes and on the highway. Carry chains or traction tires if you are headed over the passes, and be prepared to use them.

Willamette Pass Ski Resort has closed for the season. Ski Bowl has been on weekend only Spring Operations schedule for the last few weeks. This coming weekend, April 9 & 10, will be their final weekend. They will close Monday for the 21-22 season.