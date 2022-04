The resorts saw some nice additions to their bases and getting to the resorts won't be too bad this morning. Today and tomorrow will be very fair days on the mountain with highs in the mid 40's today and mid 50's Thursday. A chance of snow showers settles in Friday and will stay through Tuesday.

Driving in the Cascades has improved considerably over yesterday, but caution is still advised. You must still carry chains or traction tires and watch for spots of ice.