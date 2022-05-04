Nice Today; More Snow Coming

Well, despite more snow on the way for the Cascades, we have one more indicator of the nearing end to the season. Mt. Hood Meadows is closed Monday through Thursday, and this Friday and Saturday will be their final days of the '21-22 season. Today will be quite the fair day on Mt. Bachelor. Clouds will thicken tonight and snow showers will begin tomorrow. Between Thursday and Saturday 12-24" of fresh snow is expected with more snow showers going into next week. Travelers should be aware that winter driving conditions will close in quickly on all mountain roads beginning tomorrow.