Mt. Hood meadows has now closed for the season, so that leaves us with Timberline and Mt. Bachelor as the only resorts still open. Over the weekend timberline received 18" of fresh snow for a base of 174". Mt. Bachelor got 8" and has a base of 96". That makes for some great spring skiing and riding! Carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads and watch for light snow and spots of ice.