Fair Days Follow Today’s Snow

Every snowflake we see in the mountains will be a welcome sight this year! Mt. Bachelor is expecting more snowfall over the next 24 hours, but accumulations will not be more than a couple inches due to the spotty nature of the current system. Clearing Friday will make for a beautiful weekend on the mountain. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and highs will be in the low to mid 40's at the lodge. It looks like sunny skies and warm temperatures will be staying with the mountain right to their closing day, may 29th.