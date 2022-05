Only 5 days left! Get up to Mt. Bachelor to enjoy a nice, warm day on the slopes today because the next system moving in will bring rain to the mountain tomorrow. Rain will gradually turn to snow Thursday night and we can expect mixed showers Friday. Temperatures will continue to cool and snowfall is likely Saturday and Sunday, the final days of operation for the 21-22 season. Be sure to check Mt. Bachelor's website for all the closing weekend festivities.