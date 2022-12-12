Snow Packed Mountain Roads
SNOW REPORT:
All of our resorts are reporting some nice additions to their bases this morning.
It is snowing in the mountains at this hour. Mountain roads are snow packed. Chains or traction tires are required.
SNOW REPORT:
All of our resorts are reporting some nice additions to their bases this morning.
It is snowing in the mountains at this hour. Mountain roads are snow packed. Chains or traction tires are required.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.