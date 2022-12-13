Mostly Sunny; Cold

Near bluebird conditions will prevail for all of the resorts for the rest of the week. Under mostly clear skies daytime highs at Mt. Bachelor will be around the mid 20's. NE breezes at 5-10 mph will make it feel like the teens. Be careful with that wind chill. Mountain roads are still worthy of some caution as all are still snow packed. You must carry chains or traction tires over Government Camp and Century Drive to Mt. Bachelor. Chains or traction tires are required on Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.