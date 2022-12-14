COLD, But Some Sunshine
The mountains are under partly cloudy skies this morning and we have seen no new snow overnight for any of the resorts. Skies will stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the day and highs will stay cold. Fortunately, we are not expecting very high winds, so it should be a good day on the slopes. Mountain roads are icy and snow packed, so some cautious driving is in order. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads, except for Willamette Pass where you are required to use them.