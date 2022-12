This will be a good week to get up to the mountain! There will be plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will be cold enough to keep the snow base intact. Do watch for icy conditions in the morning. The next system starts to roll in Sunday night. This will bring more snow, heavy at times, beginning Monday and carrying through the middle of the week. Carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads and expect icy and snow-packed driving conditions.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.