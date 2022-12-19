More snow on the way

We are expecting a chance of snow showers in the Cascades from today through Christmas Day. Accumulations are not expected to be significant, but temperatures will stay cold enough to retain what does gather. Mt. Bachelor will see highs around freezing, with lows in the 20's for the Christmas weekend. This morning, look for packed snow on all the mountain roads. Chains or traction tires are required on Highway 26 at Government Camp and must be carried on the other mountain roads.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.